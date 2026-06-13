Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem reported on Saturday night the death of an infant who was brought to the hospital after undergoing a circumcision in a settlement in the Binyamin area.

Police have opened an investigation, and the body was sent to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir), which is expected to provide a formal opinion on the circumstances of death.

The hospital stated: "Yesterday (Friday) an 8-day-old infant was brought to the hospital without a pulse during resuscitation attempts by MDA. Resuscitation efforts continued at the hospital by the Pediatric Emergency Department team, but they were forced to declare his death."

About a month ago, professional circumciser Moshe Deri from Bnei Brak was released from custody; he is suspected of causing the death of another infant, who died around two months after his circumcision.

During the hearings to extend his detention, the police noted that testimony had been taken from Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu regarding additional cases in which parents claimed Deri had harmed their children.