A seven-month-old infant died Wednesday morning after he was found injured in his Givat Ze'ev home on Tuesday night.

According to the family, police conducted a search of the family's home and threw objects onto the baby's bed during their search. Reports said the search was due to the police suspecting the infant's father of fraud.

The baby suffocated due to the objects placed on him, the family said.

The infant was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where doctors fought to save his life.

Police denied searching the family's home, and the Department for Investigating Police Officers opened an investigation into the officers involved.