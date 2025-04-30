Rescue teams were called on Tuesday evening to a home in Givat Ze'ev following a report of a seven-month-old toddler who had been found unconscious.

Medical personnel performed resuscitation on the toddler, who was then evacuated to a hospital while resuscitation efforts continued, in critical condition.

The toddler’s family claimed that an hour and a half before the incident, a police search was conducted at the home. The family claims that during the search, police officers likely placed clothing on the toddler’s crib.

The police deny the allegations, but the Department for Police Investigations has opened an inquiry into the unusual incident.