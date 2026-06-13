Leading Kabbalist Rabbi Rahamim Atiya, 94, is hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, sedated and on a ventilator after undergoing resuscitation.

Rabbi Atiya is one of the heads of the Kabbalistic "Nahar Shalom" Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

On Friday, his son-in-law Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, President of the Council of Torah Sages and former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, visited him and recited Psalms at his bedside.

Over the course of Saturday, Rabbi Atiya's condition stabilized somewhat, but he remains in serious condition.

The public is called to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Rahamim, the son of Jamila, among the other ill of Israel.