Singer Yonatan Razel was discharged Friday from Shaare Zedek Medical Center after spending several weeks hospitalized following a brain hemorrhage.

The hospital said Razel received treatment from its neurological intensive care, neuroradiology, and neurosurgery teams. Thanks to rapid diagnosis and treatment, he has returned to full normal functioning.

Shaare Zedek wished Razel a full recovery and continued success in his musical career.

Razel's family said, "We are filled with gratitude to the Holy One, Blessed be He, for the revealed miracles He has bestowed upon us. Thank you to the people of Israel for their prayers and concern for Yonatan, and special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center for their dedicated care."