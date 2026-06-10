A rare double coincidence took place recently at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, when infants were born to twin fathers on the same day - for the second time.

Twin brothers Moshe and Yosef Mizrahi experienced an especially moving moment when sons were born to both of them on the exact same day, two years after the families experienced a similar doubly joyous event.

About two years ago, in 2024, daughters were born to both twins on the same day at the same hospital. Several days ago, the case repeated itself, this time with both brothers welcoming newborn sons on the same date.

The families of Moshe and Yosef Mizrahi expressed great excitement over the unique event and thanked the medical staff, saying, "We thank the amazing teams in the delivery room and in Maternity Ward C for their professionalism, dedication, and moving support during these most meaningful moments."

Shaare Zedek Medical Center warmly noted the joyful double family event, and the hospital staff wished the families congratulations, health, happiness, and many more moments of togetherness and joy.