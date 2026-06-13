Anita Anand, Canada's foreign minister, announced on Friday an additional US$100 million allocation for the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Red Crescent and non-governmental organizations delivering assistance to Palestinians in Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.

In a statement Anand said that the decision to increase aid was made in light of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the "deteriorating" conditions in Judea and Samaria, alongside the "expansion of Israeli settlement activity and increasing violence by extremist settlers."

Canada's total assistance to the Palestinians therefore exceeds US$500 million, and is intended to provide emergency medical aid, food, water, sanitation services, shelter and other services.

The foreign minister called on Israel to allow the transfer of aid without any restrictions and to fully respect international humanitarian law in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

Anand also reiterated Canada's support for a two-state solution, and recalled that a few days ago Canada imposed sanctions on activists and organizations linked to "violence by extremist settlers", and called for Hamas to be disarmed and for all parties to respect international law.