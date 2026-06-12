Israel Airports Authority CEO Sharon Kedmi has warned that airlines may soon be forced to cancel flights scheduled for the summer and Tishrei holiday season unless a solution is found to a growing aircraft parking shortage at Ben Gurion Airport.

Speaking to Ynet, Kedmi said the continued presence of dozens of US cargo aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport and Ramon Airport has created a situation that could significantly disrupt commercial air travel. According to his assessment, as many as 2.4 million flight tickets could be affected if the issue is not resolved.

Kedmi stated that airlines are expected to receive notice by June 16 that they should prepare for possible cancellations of some scheduled flights during the peak travel period, including the High Holidays between September 11 and October 4.

The Airports Authority chief explained that the airport has been operating under increasing pressure since February. While approximately 70 aircraft are currently engaged in regular activity at Ben Gurion Airport, including takeoffs, landings, and refueling operations, another 25 cargo aircraft are parked at Ramon Airport.

“As long as the US fleet does not leave Ben Gurion Airport and is not relocated elsewhere, we have no choice but to prepare for a situation in which airlines will have to cancel part of their scheduled flights," Kedmi said.

He noted that at least 30 US cargo aircraft would need to be removed from Ben Gurion Airport in order to accommodate commercial traffic already scheduled for the summer and holiday season.

According to Kedmi, the shortage is already affecting airport operations. He reported delays in takeoffs and landings and said passengers have experienced extended waits aboard aircraft due to a lack of available parking stands and boarding bridges.

Ben Gurion Airport currently handles approximately 65,000 passengers daily, a figure expected to rise to around 100,000 per day during the height of the summer travel season.

Kedmi added that discussions held several weeks ago raised expectations that a possible agreement between the US and Iran could lead to the relocation of US military aircraft stationed in Israel. However, no agreement was reached, and the aircraft remain in place.

He emphasized that any decisions regarding flight cancellations would be made by the airlines themselves based on operational and commercial considerations. The anticipated impact could affect both Israeli carriers and foreign airlines operating or planning to resume service to Israel.