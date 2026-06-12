An attempt to smuggle dozens of weapons into Israeli territory was thwarted, in a targeted operation by IDF soldiers, the Judea and Samaria Border Police, and officers of the Judea and Samaria District Police.

The operation is part of an ongoing effort to counter terrorism and criminal activity along the eastern border, a statement noted.

In recent days, security forces identified indications of preparations for a weapons smuggling attempt along the border area.

Preparing for the operation, IDF soldiers, along with the Israel Border Police and the Israel Police, established ambush positions and conducted extensive searches in the area. During the operation, the forces located 23 Glock pistols, three Kalashnikov rifles, one M16 rifle, and additional weapons.

During the operation, a suspect in his twenties from Bethlehem was apprehended. The suspect and the weapons that were located were transferred to the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police for further investigation.

"The security forces continue to combat the smuggling of weapons that could fall into the hands of terrorists and criminal elements, and remain deployed along the eastern border to ensure the security of Israeli civilians," the statement warned.