Unit “David" of the Civil Administration succeeded in foiling attempts to smuggle waste totaling approximately 120 tons. The waste was transported on several trucks, and its destination was illegal dumping and burning at unauthorized waste sites operating in Palestinian Authority territories.

The trucks involved in the smuggling were seized at several inspection points and major crossings leading into Judea and Samaria, including the Eliyahu Crossing, Nabi Elias, Mevo Horon, and A-Zaim.

Upon completion of the operation on the ground, the trucks were confiscated by the forces and transferred to an IDF seizure yard. In parallel, the vehicle owners were summoned for further investigation and a formal hearing before the Civil Administration’s Environmental Officer.

These actions, aimed at intercepting Israeli waste trucks attempting to enter Palestinian Authority areas, are part of an ongoing effort led by the Civil Administration to combat air pollution and illegal waste burning in Judea and Samaria.

The Civil Administration’s Environmental Officer, Lev Strenin, stated: “The phenomenon of transferring waste into Palestinian Authority areas for illegal burning constitutes a significant environmental hazard that harms air quality. Enforcement activities are part of the ongoing effort led by the Civil Administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and security forces, to prevent waste smuggling and illegal burning. As part of this effort, interceptions, confiscations, and legal proceedings are carried out against those involved, in order to reduce the phenomenon and eliminate environmental hazards, to protect the environment and the welfare of residents in the area."