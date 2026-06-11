IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addressed for the first time the letter from the heads of Hesder yeshivas opposing the integration of female soldiers into the Armored Corps, emphasizing that the integration of women into tank units will not come at the expense of Hesder yeshiva students who serve.

“The IDF is the people’s army. For this reason, I see the utmost importance in integrating all segments of the population into its ranks, especially in combat and combat-support roles."

“This complex integration will always be carried out in a way that enables one community to serve alongside another, and not at its expense. I say this clearly: I fully understand - and the IDF fully understands - the sensitivities and the balances required, and I have no doubt that we will know how to overcome this challenge as well, because we have no other alternative. We are all together for the highest goal of all - ensuring the security and strengthening the future of the State of Israel."

The chief of staff made the remarks at the conference of the IDF Employees Organization. During his speech, he addressed the workers and said: “My dear IDF employees, men and women, you give meaning every day, every hour, to the words of Joshua son of Nun and Caleb son of Jephunneh: ‘The land is very, very good.’ They demonstrated faith and action. Through your daily work at the heart of the challenging reality of the State of Israel, you build the tools that enable us to exist here as a people. Tonight, I want to thank you, on my behalf and on behalf of the entire IDF, for your many years of hard work and for walking together for the sake of Israel’s security."

Earlier, 11 additional heads of Hesder yeshivas joined the letter calling on students not to enlist in the Armored Corps following the advancement of the integration of female combat soldiers.

Among the rabbis who signed the letter are Rabbi Michael Aharonov of the Ma’ale Efraim Yeshiva, Rabbi Elisha Yinon of Afula, Rabbi Shlomo Sasson of Beit She’an, and Rabbi David Amitai of Yeshivat Avinoam.

The list of additional signatories also includes Rabbi Eyal Yaakovovitz of Safed, Rabbi Yehoshua Schmidt of Nachalat Yosef, Rabbi Shlomo Binyamin of Yeshivat Lev Ladaat, Rabbi Eliyahu Mali of Jaffa, Rabbi David Turgeman of Dimona, and Rabbis Eran Tamir and Avihu Fishfader of Ashkelon.