IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has decided that the upcoming pilot program to integrate women into tank crews will be conducted within the Border Defense Corps rather than as part of the Armored Corps itself.

The decision follows lengthy discussions within the military and public sphere over the proposed move, which has drawn both support and opposition.

Under the approved framework, the new unit will operate as a fully gender-separated framework. Female and male soldiers will not serve together in the same tank or in the same platoon. The Armored Corps will provide professional guidance and oversight for the pilot, but regular armored brigades will not undergo structural changes at this stage.

The decision came amid opposition from senior rabbis and Religious Zionist leaders, including more than 25 heads of Hesder yeshivas and pre-military preparatory programs, who objected to mixed-gender service in the Armored Corps and warned they could prevent their students from joining armored units if the plan moved forward in that format.

During discussions on the pilot, Zamir set two key conditions for its success: participants must meet all professional and physical requirements expected of armored soldiers without any lowering of standards, and the program must fully comply with IDF regulations regarding joint service.

The chief of staff said that in light of the army’s needs during wartime, every qualified male and female combat soldier is needed, but stressed that operational readiness and the needs of other serving populations must not be compromised.

Zamir also addressed injury rates previously recorded among female combat soldiers in similar roles, directing that training methods be adjusted to reduce injuries while maintaining the required professional standards.

The IDF clarified that there is currently no plan to integrate women into the regular armored brigades.

Female tank crews already serve in the Border Defense Force in routine security missions, including patrols, observation missions, and preventing smuggling attempts. Among them is the female platoon of the Caracal Battalion, whose soldiers took part in the battles on October 7 and helped stop Hamas terrorists.

The new pilot is expected to begin in November 2026, following a Supreme Court ruling on a petition concerning the integration of women into armored combat roles. The IDF said any future decision regarding permanent integration will be made only after reviewing the pilot’s results and drawing conclusions from its implementation.