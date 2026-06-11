Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday at a special government meeting in Nof Hagalil, presenting a new package for the development of northern Israel.

"We are in a continuous struggle for the Galilee, and first of all, security," he began. "We are hitting Hezbollah very hard, eliminating hundreds of terrorists every week. And we have other challenges - a particular challenge is the drones. We are working on it. We will restore security to the North, and we will create security in the North just as we did in the South."

"They didn't believe us when we said the South would return and prosper," he noted. "Everyone said 'These are empty boasts,' 'a bounced check'. Today, they see it."

"The demand in the South for apartments and housing is enormous. It is much higher than it was before the terrible day of October 7th. What we did in the South, we will do in the North. These are not exactly the same challenges, they are slightly different challenges, but the result will be identical. Therefore, first of all, security."

Netanyahu continued, "The second thing is assistance for infrastructure and prosperity. And we did this first of all in the 'zero to nine' [area] - meaning communities up to nine kilometers from the border, where we rightfully and justly allocated close to NIS 20 billion. We also gave NIS 1 billion to the Golan Heights. And today we come in a joint effort to bring a huge package to the core cities: Nof Hagalil, Acre, Karmiel, Safed, Afula, Nazareth, and Tiberias, to give them a massive boost, a significant supplement that will give them momentum and development because this is our vision. Because everyone understands that this is a sacred national mission, a mission of the highest priority."

"We will promote massive urban renewal in business, transportation, infrastructure, health, and education, based on your advice. We want to give you, exactly as the Finance Minister said, we want to give you the tools because you are the commanders in the field. You will know how to utilize these resources to their maximum potential.

"I love the Galilee. It is an integral part of our homeland. It is a part that we must protect and a part that we must develop. And I want to tell you that I find that same feeling, that partnership, around this table. So I say thank you to you for the initiative, for the determination, there is no one like you. Continue to work on this and we will do it together. I asked for one thing - I want to be the first passenger on the cable car from Nof Hagalil to Mount Tabor."