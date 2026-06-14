A rare red heifer was recently born at a dairy farm in the Galilee hills, attracting interest from researchers at the National Institute for the Study of the Red Heifer. The heifer, named "Temima", is currently being examined for halakhic and practical considerations.

The anomaly was discovered by Shai Givon, a specialist in artificial insemination in dairy barns and cattle farms on behalf of the company "Piryon". According to him, it is an unusual result of an insemination he performed nine months earlier on a dairy cow.

Givon said the cow was inseminated with a red Angus sire, but such crosses typically produce offspring with black or brown-black coloring because of the dominance of dairy cattle colors. This time a completely red heifer was born, which surprised him greatly, he said.

Givon is no stranger to the field. About 15 years ago another red heifer was born in his herd, but it was disqualified after black hairs were detected. He later joined the staff of the National Institute for the Study of the Red Heifer, a center of researchers and professionals focused on the subject.

The institute explains that red heifers are a rare but known phenomenon, especially in areas where red Angus cattle are raised. The main challenge is to ensure the animal maintains a uniform color after reaching two years of age.

Shortly after birth a tag was attached to the heifer's ear, as required. After the animal's potential became apparent, the tag was removed, and last week Rabbi Azaria Ariel conducted a comprehensive examination of the heifer. According to him, she was found to be completely red, and he was also impressed by the rate of healing of the ear.

Following the examination the institute's staff decided to call the heifer "Temima", out of hope she will remain "temima" [=pure] both in the appearance of her body and in the color of her coat.

At the same time the institute's beth midrash is expected to discuss halakhic questions regarding the heifer's status, including the issue of healing of the defect created in the ear and its implications for her future fitness as a red heifer. According to institute staff, the goal is to examine the halakhic and practical issues required for fulfilling the red heifer commandment in the future.