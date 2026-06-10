Israeli security forces operated overnight Wednesday to evacuate a homestead established in the area adjacent to Ma’ale Amos in Gush Etzion.

Upon arriving at the site, the forces presented an order signed by a commander declaring the area a closed military zone and instructed those present to leave. According to police, the operation was met with resistance, including attempts to block engineering vehicles and attacks against security personnel.

Three people were lightly injured during the incident. One person was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after allegedly being punched in the face, resulting in a broken nose. Two others received medical treatment after being exposed to pepper spray.

Due to the violence directed at the forces, officers used crowd-control measures to restore order at the scene. During the operation, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assaulting security personnel and was taken for further police questioning.