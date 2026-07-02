IDF and police forces launched a pursuit on Thursday after a terrorist who allegedly assaulted a Jewish resident and attempted to run him over at the Keren Farm, near the community of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the IDF, forces were dispatched following a report of an attempted ramming. A short time later, forces launched a pursuit of the suspect and began searching the area.

The police stated that they were searching for an Israeli-registered vehicle driven by a Palestinian Arab suspect, which entered the farm. The suspect first allegedly assaulted the resident, then attempted to run him over, and then fled.

Etzion Police Station investigators are working to collect testimony and evidence at the scene, along with an intelligence and operational effort to locate the suspect and the vehicle in which he fled.