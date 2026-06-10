Last Sunday, the IDF in conjunction with the ISA struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated two terrorists key to Hamas' money transfer network.

Terrorist Khader Jamasi, head of Hamas' funds transfer network, and his deputy, Muhammad Harazin, both served as key funds operatives for the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

Throughout the war, the terrorists managed to transfer tens of millions of dollars to Hamas’ military wing in the Gaza Strip through a network of dozens of money exchangers operating throughout the Strip.

These funds enabled the Hamas terrorist organization to continue paying salaries to its terrorists, supporting the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The two join a series of eliminations targeting Hamas terrorists responsible for the organization’s financial operations, including senior operatives Firas Mashharawi and Ihab Khrizim, who were eliminated over the past year.

In a statement following the strike, the IDF stressed, "Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."