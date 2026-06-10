The British government announced on Tuesday that sweeping legislation designed to combat proxy agents operating on behalf of adversarial nations like Iran is slated to take effect next month, Reuters reported.

The incoming legal framework marks an escalation in state powers aimed at neutralizing what intelligence officials describe as an expanding national security threat.

Conceived following a sequence of antisemitic incidents across London, the legal update is designed to eliminate a statutory loophole. It will empower authorities to prosecute foreign state-tied groups that subcontract organized syndicates or low-level offenders to perform reconnaissance, sabotage, or espionage on British soil.

Recent months have seen multiple arson incidents targeting Jewish centers, which police are actively investigating for potential Iranian state links.

Concurrently, UK courts have secured convictions against several individuals accused of spying or executing operations for Russian and Chinese intelligence.

“Where foreign states are found to be engaging in activity that threatens lives or undermines our democratic institutions, we must ensure that such actions have consequences," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement quoted by Reuters. “We will not tolerate hostile actors paying petty criminals to do their dirty work."

The legislative push arrives after Britain's domestic intelligence bureau, MI5, revealed that investigations into state-sponsored threats surged by 35% over the past year, a figure that includes the disruption of 20 potentially fatal plots linked to Iran.

While the UK has explicitly named Iran, Russia, and China as regimes employing localized proxy networks, all three foreign governments have rejected the accusations as Western propaganda.

Under the provisions of the new statute, individuals who explicitly voice allegiance to designated proxy networks or accept funding from them will face severe criminal penalties, including prison sentences of up to 14 years.