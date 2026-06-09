Six patients have received life-saving transplants following the organ donation of Captain Shachar Gamla, the National Transplant Center announced. The procedures were carried out on Sunday at hospitals across Israel.

Gamla’s heart was transplanted into a 54-year-old man at Beilinson Hospital, while his lungs were donated to a 47-year-old man. His liver was transplanted into a 69-year-old patient at Ichilov Hospital.

A portion of his liver was also transplanted into a 7-year-old girl at Schneider Children’s Medical Center. His two kidneys were donated to a 37-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, both treated at Beilinson Hospital.

The National Transplant Center said Gamla’s two corneas have not yet been transplanted. His skin was also donated to the national skin bank, where it will be used to help treat burn victims.

Leah Gamla, Shachar’s mother, spoke about the family’s decision to donate his organs.

“There is nothing greater than organ donation - it allows Shachar to continue living through other people with joy and great love," she said.

Gamla, 23, from Moshav Netur in the southern Golan Heights, served as an officer in the IDF’s Egoz Unit. He was critically wounded by an explosive drone strike in Lebanon overnight between Thursday and Friday, evacuated to hospital, and later died during Shabbat.