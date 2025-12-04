Six-year-old Ariel Khakakian died in the past 24 hours at Shaare Zedek Medical Center following a rare complication of influenza.

In the most painful moments of their lives, his family chose to turn the personal tragedy into a rare act of kindness, and to donate his organs to save the lives of others.

The donated organs were successfully transplanted into four patients. The liver was transplanted at Schneider Children's Medical Center into a six-year-old boy. One kidney was donated to a nine-year-old boy and transplanted at Rambam Hospital. Another kidney was donated to a woman approximately 44 years old and transplanted at Beilinson Hospital, and the intestine was donated to a man about 36.

Ariel's family said, "Ariel loved doing good for others, giving and pampering. In his death he left us an unwritten will - to continue the way he lived. A life of giving."

Talia Peretz, transplant coordinator at Shaare Zedek, added, "Ariel has an amazing family that managed, amid the heartbreak, to see others and save lives. It is a great honor."