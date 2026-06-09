Rabbi Boaz Sluck, a 55-year-old reserve soldier who was seriously wounded by an explosive drone during operations in southern Lebanon, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from his bed at Rambam Health Care Campus and recounted the moments he says miraculously left him alive.

“I was wounded in several parts of my body. I needed ten units of blood. What saved me was the protective vest our team commander purchased for us through donations, which prevented shrapnel from penetrating my vital organs," Sluck said.

According to Sluck, the entire incident unfolded within seconds. He described spotting the explosive drone entering the area where his unit was operating and realizing it had singled him out as a target.

“Everything happened in about 40 seconds. The moment I saw the drone lock onto me, I understood it was a device trying to kill me. It locked onto me and moved through the air like a cobra. I looked for somewhere to escape and realized the operator wanted me to be near other soldiers," he recalled.

Rather than running toward the shelter where his comrades were positioned, Sluck decided to try to shoot down the drone.

“I chambered my weapon and fired at it. It veered slightly off course and then simply dropped toward me. I tried to move a little to reduce the impact, and I managed to save the right side of my body from more serious injury."

Sluck said he draws strength from the steady stream of visitors who have come to see him during his recovery.

“I thank God and the people of Israel, who are embracing me and giving me strength and encouragement. There is no nation like this one, no people like those around me. I am not alone for even one moment."

At 55, an age when many of his peers are no longer required to serve, Sluck said he could not remain on the sidelines while the country is at war.

“I’m 55 years old and proud to be passionate about serving in the military. Many people don’t understand me, but my wife does, and she allowed me to go and fight. A soldier who believes in what he is doing, who loves his people, when he sees everyone else on the battlefield while he is at home, it eats away at him."

His message to Israelis focused on unity, “The more we know how to love one another, to give to one another, and to set a personal example, the better our country and our land will be. Let’s focus on the good."