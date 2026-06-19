Elyashiv, a soldier in the IDF Military Rabbinate, may have inadvertently saved many lives by providing a religious service to soldiers.

Approximately a month and a half ago, as part of his job, Elyashiv installed an eruv at a military outpost near the Lebanese border.

An eruv is a symbolic boundary, typically created using poles and strings, that, under Jewish law, permits observant Jews to carry items such as keys, prayer books, and food within the enclosed area on the Sabbath.

A few days after the installation, Hezbollah launched an explosive FPV drone toward the area. The drone got tangled in the eruv's string and could not continue its flight.

As a result, the drone detonated on the eruv and did not fall to the ground. No one was injured in the incident.

Elyashiv's fellow soldiers are referring to the incident as a "miracle" as the eruv prevented the drone from striking the soldiers in the outpost.