המח"ט שנפצע קשה שיגר מסר ללוחמיו דובר צה"ל

Commander of the 401st Brigade, Col. Meir Biderman, sent a message to his soldiers over the IDF communications system from the hospital where he is currently hospitalized.

Biderman was seriously wounded by an explosive drone during operational activity and is now undergoing recovery. In a message intended to strengthen the fighters on the ground, the brigade commander shared an update on his medical condition and expressed support for the continuation of the fighting.

“I was taken from you in a storm last week, but know that I am okay, recovering and growing stronger," Col. Biderman opened in his remarks to the soldiers.

“An injury is part of the life of a fighter who battles for the security of his country and his people," he said, referring to the incident in which he was wounded in Gaza. “The vicious enemy tried to harm me, to harm us."

The brigade commander also addressed the operational toll and the casualties suffered by the brigade’s various units during the fighting in recent days.

“I know that you continue to fight with strength and that you have gone through difficult days, with casualties in Battalion 601 and Battalion 9. I strengthen you, embrace you, and stand beside you in spirit. I believe in you, believe in our courage, and believe in the justice of our path," he said.

Col. Biderman concluded with words of encouragement for the soldiers continuing their missions and noted that he hopes to return to the brigade as soon as possible.

“Be assured that you are in good and responsible hands. Be strong and know that I am already eagerly waiting to rejoin you on the battlefield. Brigade 401, you are my one and only."