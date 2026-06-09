Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that his party will not support advancing a proposed Basic Law: Torah Study if it includes language granting Torah learners a status equivalent to military servicemembers.

The bill, introduced by United Torah Judaism and later backed by Shas in a similar version, is expected to come before the Knesset for a preliminary vote this week.

The proposal seeks to recognize those who dedicate themselves to long-term Torah study as making a significant contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people, including in relation to rights and obligations.

Religious Zionism rejected that formulation, stating: “We will not allow the advancement of a law that equates the status and conditions of those who do not serve in the military with the status and conditions of IDF soldiers."

The party said it would only support a version that recognizes Torah study as a fundamental value in Israel, without creating a comparison between yeshiva students and soldiers or reservists.

Following the opposition from Religious Zionism and other coalition figures, Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs announced that the clause comparing Torah learners with servicemembers would be removed from the bill.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri stepped up pressure on the coalition, demanding that the bill be brought to a vote this week as a condition for supporting other coalition legislation.

“Precisely at this time, when the people of Israel need more rights for the success of the campaign against their enemies, we demand that the Basic Law: Torah Study be brought to a vote already this week," Deri said during a party meeting.