Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz commented on the new equation that Iran and Lebanon have been attempting to establish over the past 24 hours during an interview with i24NEWS on Monday.

"Even when the agreement took effect two months ago, I argued that we must ensure the fronts remain decoupled. Either way, we absolutely cannot afford to allow any interference with our operations across these fronts, and Lebanon is one of them. Therefore, it is right to strike in Iran. We must continue striking in Lebanon. Even if they attempt to challenge us, I believe we must be prepared to withstand it - both militarily and politically on Netanyahu's part - to ensure there are no American constraints placed upon him," Gantz said.

Gantz continued, "The Americans have global interests and operational challenges in the Iranian theater, alongside global economic considerations, and so forth. But we live in the neighborhood; for us, this isn't just a news story reported from across the ocean. It is an existential challenge we must know how to confront."

He added, "I have always opposed a mutual defense treaty with the United States, and I was heavily criticized for it. My argument is that coordination and partnership with the US are deeply critical, and we are undoubtedly tremendous partners. Yet, a mutual defense pact creates limitations. This situation is a small example of what could happen under such an alliance. Therefore, we must continue striking in Lebanon, despite what the Iranians say. Every time the Iranians attack us, we must strike back in Iran in a smart and incisive manner. I hope those in charge know how to execute that."

Gantz also addressed his standing in the polls ahead of the upcoming elections, emphasizing, "I will not waste votes. I will not drop out, I will grow - and I will not waste votes."

Watch the Hebrew interview:

