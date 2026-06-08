Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, on Monday morning completed a large-scale strike on strategic defense systems belonging to the Iranian terror regime.

Recently, defense systems were deployed in numerous areas across Iran as part of the regime's efforts to restore its detection and defense capabilities, which were degraded during Operation Roaring Lion. The strike led to the dismantling of these systems.

During Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF severely degraded the defense capabilities of the Iranian terror regime. These strikes further enhance the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of action in Iranian airspace.

Since Iran began striking Israel on Sunday night, Israel has responded with two waves of attacks, focused on strategic area of Iran.

The first wave focused on striking surface-to-air missile systems, which make up Iran’s air defense array, in several areas of Tehran, as well as in central and western Iran, in order to disrupt the Iranian regime’s ability to detect and intercept threats.

The second wave of the operation targeted energy and industrial infrastructure in southwestern Iran. Israeli Air Force forces struck the petrochemical plant in the Ahvaz area.