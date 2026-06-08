A new espionage case has been uncovered. Following a lengthy investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police, a prosecutor's declaration has been filed against an Israeli citizen in his 30s from the city of Bat Yam, who is suspected of committing a series of serious security offenses, primarily involving unlawful contact with a foreign agent and Iranian intelligence operatives.

The suspect was arrested by security forces last month. During the investigation, authorities said evidence significantly strengthened suspicions that, in the months leading up to his arrest, he maintained a covert and ongoing relationship with his handlers in Iran and carried out various security-related missions on Israeli soil at their direction.

According to the investigation, the initial contact was established toward the end of 2025 through a social media platform. During subsequent exchanges, the suspect allegedly agreed to cooperate with the foreign operatives and perform assignments on their behalf in return for financial compensation that was transferred to him on a regular basis.

The State Attorney's Office is expected to file a serious indictment against the suspect in the coming days on charges related to harming state security.