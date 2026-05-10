Holon police arrested a suspect in his 20s on suspicion of stealing dozens of mezuzahs.

The suspect, a 25-year-old illegal infiltrator from Hebron, was arrested in a residential apartment in Jaffa after a targeted operational activity by security forces.

The investigation was opened following several reports received by the police during the past week about the removal and theft of mezuzahs from residences in Holon and Bat Yam.

Holon station officers conducted an undercover investigation that included the use of advanced technological eqipment to locate those involved.

As evidence collection progressed and various investigative measures were carried out, the officers were able to expose the suspect's identity and effect his arrest. At the time of the arrest the suspect was found in possession of numerous mezuzahs that are suspected to have been torn from the doorframes of homes in the mentioned cities.

The suspect was transferred for questioning to the Holon police station to examine his involvement in additional incidents and to collect further evidence for the case.

Tomorrow the suspect will be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the police's request to extend his detention for the continuation of the required investigative actions.