Launched over 25 years ago, from a small basement apartment in Passaic, New Jersey, todays leading international online Jewish dating-for-marriage service, certainly had its early doubters.

But with 4,100+ known marriages, including that of co-founder and CEO Derek Saker, JWed has proved them otherwise!

From Modern Orthodox to Hassidish (and everything in-between), JWed uniquely enables and empowers marriage-minded Jewish men and women of all hashkafas to take the lead in finding their Jewish soulmate.

[MEET COUPLES WHO HAVE MET AND MARRIED ON JWED]

Why JWed uniquely works for so many?



JWed is singularly focused. It opens up a world of new possibilities for authentically Jewish singles who are specifically looking for commitment and lifetime of happiness, and not just a “relationship." JWed enables members to select from the most diverse profile tools that speak to them, to create the most inviting profile - that speaks to others.

Post October 7th and seismic changes in Jewish dating

Saker says the Jewish dating world has profoundly changed the last years.

In a nutshell, a huge increase in less-affiliated Jews who before did not specifically seek someone Jewish. And secondly, the vast growth in ‘older’ Jewish singles 50+ who before, whether never-married, widowed or divorced, were more ‘resigned’ to a life of singlehood.

Why this change?

Sakers says that for many Jews more distant, antisemitism and the war on Israel has awakened their “Jewishness." For ‘older’ singles, the state of ‘loneliness’ is now understood as a condition for which there is a cure - by being proactive in utilizing the dating tools of today, and opening up a world of incredible new beginning’s for tomorrow.





From Nebraska to New York

Jewish singles are as diverse in backgrounds as in their scattered locations.

Over 60% of JWed’s 4,100 marriages have been between members out-of-city, state and country. The search is not to find the best Jewish single that is local, but the person that is your bashert, your Jewish soulmate - whether currently living near, even very far away!

Which leads to JWed Co-founder finding his Jewish soulmate on JWed!

Derek was living in Flatbush, New York working as Director of Marketing for Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services. Devorah was in London, UK.

Recently divorced, Derek says that while he created his JWed profile more out of curiosity, he was immediately taken by one specific profile - to whom he initiated a message.

Devorah’s profile was full of humor, wit and, refreshing personal reflection, and her photo one of radiating warmth. Fortunately Devorah answered welcomingly! And so began their communications by WhatsApp, then graduating to video and after a few weeks, Derek flew to London, UK to meet Devorah.

And the rest is history.

It was back and forth for both between New York and London for a few months. And together, Virgin Atlantic and United accrued sizeable profits. But as Derek says, the biggest ROI (return on investment) - was B"H “us!"

A few months later they were engaged and married shortly thereafter.

Saker says their story is reflective of the much wider success for so many Jewish singles on JWed. JWed truly enables singles to not just find another Jewish person, but that one-of-a-kind Jewish soulmate with whom they share the same values, interests, shenanigans and roadmap, to a life of long-lasting fulfillment and happiness!

Find Your Chosen One Today!