חתן וכלה משמחים צילום: באדיבות

Students from the Afula Yeshiva arrived on Sunday night at the "Atzulat Ha'emek" event hall in the city, in order to bring joy to a newly-religious groom and his bride during their wedding.

Due to the security situation that developed over the course of the evening, the groom, bride, and guests were forced to evacuate the wedding hall and go down to the building’s shelter.

The move to the protected space did not stop the celebrations, and the dancing and joy continued even inside the shelter. The yeshiva students who were present created a special and moving atmosphere for the newlyweds, singing and dancing throughout their stay in the protected area.

Those present at the event emphasized the importance of maintaining morale and continuing the joy for the bride and groom, even under the complex conditions.

Wedding participants shared their feelings following the event that unfolded in the hall’s protected space, saying, "Afula Yeshiva is creating the atmosphere in the shelter."