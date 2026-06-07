השר בן גביר בזירת הפיגוע בצור יצחק ערוץ 7

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene of the attack in Tzur Yitzhak and made a statement to the media.

"This is a painful incident. Condolences to the family of an Israeli hero who fell here. We cannot provide details, but he had a role. We are praying hard for the recovery of the wounded, including the heroic civilian security officer," Ben-Gvir declared.

He specifically praised the officer who neutralized the terrorist. "You, who engaged, who acted, who did, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts on behalf of our entire country. This is how terrorists should look as soon as possible, and if not - within the framework of the death penalty law."

Speaking with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Ben-Gvir commented: "The police acted here exactly as they should, engaged and killed the attacker. There are nests of terror also in Taibe and among Arab citizens of Israel. They must be eliminated, Balad must be outlawed and we must respond with a disproportionate response."

He added, "What we are doing in the prisons and in the civilian security squads and what we are doing in the field causes more and more fear among them. Today, unfortunately, they overcame it."

Police Commissioner Daniel Levi spoke with reporters and said that the assessment is that there was only one terrorist. He acknowledged that the police did not have prior intelligence regarding the attack. "Omar Yassin had a minimal criminal record, but we are continuing to investigate him. There were no intelligence warnings about him. We will leave no stone unturned. For us, the incident is over; there was one attacker. But we continue to patrol here."