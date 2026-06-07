Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz is seeking to significantly strengthen his party and therefore approached former Fire and Rescue Commissioner, bereaved father, and Brigadier General (res.) Simchi, as well as the chairman of the Economic Party, Professor Zelicha.

A source close to Gantz said his goal is to create a merger of several centrist parties that share his ideology and can increase their combined electoral strength.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Blue and White chairman, it was said: “Gantz is speaking with all political leaders who share the idea that boycotts must end and the era of bloc warfare must be brought to a close, and that after the elections a broad Zionist government without extremists should be established here."

Dedi Simchi’s potential political run had recently been mentioned specifically in connection with right-wing parties, with assessments suggesting he would receive a reserved spot on the Likud list.

However, in recent days, he has held personal talks with Benny Gantz in an attempt to create a party that would not rule out in advance the possibility of joining a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.