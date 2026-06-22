Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz published a post on Sunday evening responding to claims by former President Reuven Rivlin that he had warned Gantz against entering the pandemic-era unity government.

"The first time former President Rivlin fabricated a conversation in which he supposedly warned me against entering the unity government, I stayed silent. I didn't want to disrespect a man my senior. However, because he keeps repeating this lie, the truth must be told: Not only did Rivlin never warn me, he actually pushed for and promoted the formation of that government, including holding mediation talks with both me and Netanyahu," Gantz revealed. "Some of these talks took place in the presence of other players in the political arena. Most were reported in the media. You just have to Google it and see. I am sorry he chooses to lie; I have no idea what is driving him - I wish him good health and a long life."

Gantz added, "Any armchair historian is welcome to go back and check the interviews from that period. I knew and assessed that the chances of actually rotating the premiership were low. I did not trust Netanyahu. But I also knew that it was my duty to try and forge unity during a pandemic, and that there were critical matters facing the country at that time that had to be addressed. Given the election results and the pandemic, it was the right path to take. I didn't become prime minister - but the State of Israel benefited. The justice system was preserved. Many lives were saved during COVID-19. And as for Netanyahu, he paid for it with his seat in the subsequent election."

"I didn't save Netanyahu - I protected Israel. I maintain that the next government must be a broad, Zionist government; that is what matters now. I would be glad if current and former public figures were questioned on this very need for national unity. That is far more important than history lessons or the revisionist history of any one individual," Gantz stated.