Shas chairman Aryeh Deri last night ruled out the possibility that United Torah Judaism would leave the right-wing bloc and join a government with the left amid the crisis over the draft law.

“That will not happen," Deri stated in an interview on the program “A Conversation with Oded Harush" on Channel 14.

In his remarks, he expressed full identification with the anger within the Haredi public but emphasized that the struggle would continue within the current coalition:

“I say to those who study Torah - do not lose heart. You are the Sayeret Matkal of the Jewish people."

According to him, an absurd situation has been created in which the police, the Attorney General, and the Supreme Court are pursuing Torah students as criminals.

“Ben-Gurion and all governments throughout the generations understood that someone whose Torah study is his profession must have his status arranged and respected."

Deri rejected the claim that the Haredi parties sought a blanket exemption from enlistment:

“We have never advanced a law saying that someone who is haredi does not go to the army. We always said that only someone whose Torah study is his profession - only someone who studies - will continue studying."

Regarding haredim who are not studying, he noted that the effort is to ensure that someone who enters the army as a haredi person also leaves it as a haredi person, and he welcomed the military’s willingness to invest more in this issue than in the past.

When asked about his political identity, Deri did not hesitate: “Do I define myself as right-wing? Certainly."

He explained that although in the past Rabbi Ovadia Yosef supported peace processes based on considerations of saving lives (pikuach nefesh), his own view changed over the years.

“When I saw what happened here after the Labor Party collapsed and all the fragments of parties led by Lapid and others emerged - I understood that there are no longer values there. These are parties of ego, of people without ideological commitment."