Mossad chief Roman Gofman on Friday informed A., the deputy head of the Mossad, of his decision to end A.’s tenure in the position.

The Mossad chief intends to appoint a new deputy from within the organization. A. was appointed deputy only a few months ago and had been one of the candidates to head the Mossad. A.’s departure comes in addition to the departure of D., head of the Tevel Division.

"The Mossad chief wished to express his deep appreciation to A. for 22 years of operational service in the Mossad and for his significant contribution to the security of the State of Israel," a statement read.

During his service, A. operated at the forefront of the organization’s operational activity in three operational divisions, commanded two of them, and led a series of groundbreaking operations. For his achievements, he was awarded five Israel Security Prizes.

"A. wished the Mossad chief great success in his role and made clear that he will continue to place his experience and capabilities at the disposal of the Mossad and the State of Israel as needed. The move was carried out as part of the Mossad chief’s entry into office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in achieving the goals and addressing the challenges facing the organization in the coming years," the statement said.