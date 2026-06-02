Major General Roman Gofman officially assumed the position of Director of the Mossad for Intelligence and Special Operations today (Tuesday).

The handover ceremony took place at Mossad headquarters and was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Speaker of the Knesset, government ministers, the IDF Chief of Staff, senior members of Israel's security establishment, outgoing Mossad Director David (Dedi) Barnea, and Mossad personnel.

Gofman enters the role after serving as the Prime Minister's military secretary and following approximately 31 years of military service. During his career, he served, among other positions, as commander of the Etzion Brigade, commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, commander of the 210th Division, and commander of the IDF Ground Forces Training Center.

Netanyahu congratulated Israel's 14th Mossad director, saying: “Roman, you overcame every obstacle, and you are being appointed as Israel's 14th Mossad director. I congratulate you on my behalf and on behalf of the entire nation. Go forth and succeed."

Netanyahu praised Gofman's work as military secretary, noting his impressive ability to learn, sharp thinking, comprehensive understanding of the battlefield, strategic ingenuity, and “no less importantly-a drive for victory."

The prime minister emphasized Israel's security commitment in the face of regional threats and stated: “The Mossad will continue to stand at the forefront of our struggle against Iranian aggression. We will not allow the Iranian regime to turn the clock back. We will not allow it to obtain nuclear weapons, and we will not allow it to threaten our existence."

Gofman thanked the outgoing director for leading the organization to significant achievements and addressed Mossad personnel:

“You are the quiet and powerful voice of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people. I enter this sacred place with humility, relying on your invaluable knowledge and experience."

He added: “The strategic reversal we achieved against the Iranian axis and its ‘plan to destroy Israel’ has changed the balance of power throughout the region. The Shiite axis, which made the destruction of our state its mission, has been dealt a severe blow. But the task is not yet complete. The heart of the Mossad lies in covert operations against its targets. We will safeguard that mission, and we will continue to refine and develop capabilities and methods to surprise and influence."

Barnea wished Gofman success and told the organization's employees and commanders: “Your excellence, the men and women of the Mossad, is measured precisely at the point where others choose to retreat. You refuse to despair in the face of challenges. You refuse to step back from missions for which we have no prior experience. Against every wall and every doubt, you stand and say in a clear voice: ‘We can surely prevail.’"