The Grunis Committee on Tuesday submitted its supplementary opinion to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the appointment of Roman Gofman as the next head of the Mossad.

According to the committee’s majority opinion, no flaw was found in Gofman’s integrity, and members said their position had been “substantially and materially strengthened" following the review of additional materials submitted to them.

Committee chairman Judge Asher Grunis remained in the minority, maintaining his opposition to the appointment.

Following the committee’s decision, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying Netanyahu expects the petitions filed with the Supreme Court against Gofman’s appointment to now be dismissed.

“The Prime Minister entirely rejects the minority opinion that determined the matter should continue to be examined," the statement said. “Gofman was subjected to unnecessary legal torment, and a mountain is being made out of a molehill."

The statement added that Netanyahu expects the court “not to delay Gofman’s entry into the position immediately upon the conclusion of the outgoing Mossad chief’s term, in the midst of a war on seven fronts."