Mohsen Rezaei, the senior military adviser to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, set out a series of demands on behalf of Iran to end the war with the United States and Israel in an interview with CNN. Among the main demands he presented are the release of frozen Iranian assets and the thawing of billions of dollars held by the United States.

Rezaei said that the release of the assets would constitute a significant test for Tehran vis-à-vis the Trump administration. "The release of the funds by the Trump administration will be a new horizon for the future of Iran and the United States. If he wants to reach an agreement with Iran, these $24 billion are a test of trust that Iran wants with Trump."

"This is a test that America must pass. This is our money, not America's money." Rezaei also dismissed the possibility of a meeting between Khamenei and President Trump and said, "That will not happen; at the moment we are in the first stage of negotiations, and Mr. Trump has brought the talks to a standstill."

Addressing the possibility of renewed fighting with the United States and Israel, Rezaei warned that Iran will not be content with confrontations only in the Persian Gulf, "We can add another dimension to the war by attacking the other American bases that we have struck so far," he said.

He additionally claimed that Iran is prepared for the possibility of an American invasion of its territory, "The world w does not yet understand Iran's true capabilities. Our land forces are several times greater than our missiles. The possibility of war is low." He also described the current war as Iran's first victory in the 47 years of the Islamic Republic's existence.

Rezaei also addressed the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and said that "Iran and Oman have sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will charge maintenance fees because it should not bear alone the costs of managing the strait."