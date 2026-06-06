US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US had succeeded in preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to farmers in Wisconsin, Trump stated that the war is finished “one way or the other".

“We had to extinguish a nuclear weapon - this was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren't going to let that happen," he said.

“Nobody wanted that to happen. And we've largely finished that, you'll see. And one way or the other, it's finished," clarified Trump, adding, “It's either finished with a piece of paper or finished in a more difficult way, although you could say a much easier way."

Earlier on Friday, Trump reiterated his position that Iran will not be permitted to have nuclear weapons as part of any deal it signs with Washington.

“We're having great success with Iran. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They're in no position to have a nuclear weapon," Trump stressed in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.

On Wednesday, Trump commented on the talks with Iran and speculated that a deal could be reached within days.

“I hear the negotiations with Iran are going very well. If a deal happens with Iran it could be done over the weekend," Trump told reporters, adding that Iran is “close" to signing the papers.

Trump stated he wants Iran’s enriched uranium transferred into US hands and expects that to happen in the near future.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezaei, a top military advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN on Friday that the diplomatic track with the US has stalled.

Rezaei asserted that “the negotiations are at a deadlock and (US President Donald) Trump must break this deadlock," adding that “the ball is in Trump’s court."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)