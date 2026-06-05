US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his position that Iran will not be permitted to have nuclear weapons as part of any deal it signs with Washington.

“We're having great success with Iran. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They're in no position to have a nuclear weapon," Trump stressed in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.

The President’s comments come as the US and Iran hold indirect talks in an attempt to reach a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and end regional hostilities, though so far no such deal has been reached.

Trump on Wednesday commented on the talks with Iran and speculated that a deal could be reached within days.

“I hear the negotiations with Iran are going very well. If a deal happens with Iran it could be done over the weekend," Trump told reporters, adding that Iran is “close" to signing the papers.

Trump stated he wants Iran’s enriched uranium transferred into US hands and expects that to happen in the near future.

The President on Thursday reiterated his red line that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, telling reporters that former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama “inspired" Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

“The Obama deal, I terminated that or they would have had a nuclear…that was a road to a nuclear weapon. Our deal - if we make that deal and it's going well but who knows - if we make that deal it's the exact opposite. They will never have a nuclear weapon. I'm not going to let them have a nuclear weapon," he stated.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)