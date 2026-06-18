כוחות הביטחון באחת הגבעות צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Border Police and Civil Administration personnel raided several hilltop outposts and farms in Judea and Samaria overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, demolishing homes and confiscating livestock.

In Tel Talpiot near the Shiloh Bloc in the Binyamin Region, forces demolished the homes of three residents of the outpost. One of the families that was evicted just recently gave birth to a daughter. In addition to the demolition, the forces seized a horse belonging to one of the residents and attempted to confiscate a flock of sheep.

At the same time, residents of the Kochav Yehuda farm, located between Tekoa and Efrat in Gush Etzion, claim that police officers threw stun grenades at them and later destroyed the home of a family who resides on the farm.

In northern Samaria, dozens of officers raided the Shaagat Yehuda farm and destroyed it completely. At the same time, an encampment near the community of Esh Kodesh in the Binyamin region was destroyed.

Sources in the settlement movement say that the past month broke a record in evictions, with no less than 57 incidents, an average of nearly two a day.