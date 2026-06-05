The CEO of the Israel Electric Corporation, Meir Spiegler, conducted a professional working visit this week to the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

The visit, led by Council Head Yaron Rosenthal, was intended to examine firsthand the region’s evolving infrastructure needs in light of rapid population growth and the development of new neighborhoods.

During the tour, Rosenthal presented the council’s development plans to the Israel Electric Corporation’s senior management. The two sides discussed in depth several critical issues concerning the region’s future.

Among other matters, they addressed the advancement of a strategic project to connect the Gush Etzion electricity grid directly to Jerusalem’s supply system, with the aim of improving power stability and preventing outages; the installation of advanced electrical infrastructure in neighborhoods currently under construction to ensure a smooth transition to occupancy; and the connection of new communities and outpost points across Gush Etzion to the official electricity grid as part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve services for residents.

Spiegler said: “These are pioneers in the spirit of the ‘Wall and Tower’ era across Gush Etzion. The Israel Electric Corporation will develop the grid in advance so that it will be ready for the local residents, not the other way around. Beyond everyday living needs, electricity is an engine of economic, social, and community growth, enabling the creation of jobs for residents who have established roots in the area."

“Infrastructure is the beating heart of development," said Council Head Yaron Rosenthal during the meeting. “Cooperation with the Israel Electric Corporation is critical if we are to continue building, developing, and welcoming new families in Gush Etzion with a high quality of life and appropriate technological solutions."

Alongside the professional discussions, the CEO and his team concluded the visit by connecting with the historical roots of the area. They visited the new audiovisual exhibit at Kfar Etzion, where they viewed the moving story of the kibbutz and of Gush Etzion as a whole.