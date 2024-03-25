Terrorists opened fire on Monday evening towards the community of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion. There were no injuries.

Residents reported about a bullet that hit a building. IDF troops arrived at the scene and began conducting searches.

The IDF stated that "a short time ago, a report was received of a shooting towards the community of Karmei Tzur. Damage was detected at a house in the community and a bullet was found. There are no injuries, IDF troops are searching the area for suspects."

Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor Yaron Rosenthal responded to the incident and said, “Karmei Tzur protects Gush Etzion from the south. We can’t allow the enemy to continue and attack the community, without a strong response.”

“October 7 proved to us that whomever allows shooting targeting citizens, and downplays it, invites more serious attacks in the future. We won’t allow this!” added Rosenthal.

credit: דוברות גוש עציון

