Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman on Thursday morning submitted his response to the Supreme Court after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara insisted he be disqualified despite re-approval by the Grunis Committee.

"The single question mark that stood before the court has become a clear exclamation mark, removing any shadow of doubt that no flaw was found in the respondent’s integrity," the response read.

"In any case, there is no room for such extraordinary and extreme interference on the part of the court, and the petitions should be dismissed in full, with the petitioners ordered to pay real costs."

Early on Thursday morning, Baharav-Miara submitted a late response to the Supreme Court, arguing that the appointment should be disqualified.

In her response, the Baharav-Miara claimed that the Grunis Committee's majority opinion is clearly biased and aimed at minimizing Gofman’s role and clearing him of responsibility, and she therefore determined that the decision does not meet the legal requirements.

Baharav-Miara therefore demanded the court to disqualify the majority’s conclusions and instead rely on the minority position of the committee’s chairman, retired Justice Asher Grunis.

However, her position does not include any reference to Grunis’ updated position, according to which the matter should be examined more deeply - an omission that is especially notable in the submitted document.