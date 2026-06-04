The Mossad armed Kurdish militias with weapons seized during the war from the terrorist organizations Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The move to arm the militias was carried out as part of a broader plan intended to bring about the toppling of the regime in Iran. As part of the assistance, the Kurdish militias received financial support, vehicles, and were supplied with light weapons, anti-tank missiles, grenades, and mortar shells.

The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was also actively involved in the security plan to arm the Kurds.

Despite cooperation between the intelligence agencies, the joint program was not fully implemented and was ultimately canceled at the political level in the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump was the one who decided to cancel the program entirely.

The cancellation of the operation by President Trump came following heavy pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkish pressure led to a halt in the transfer of equipment and weapons, and the Mossad and CIA were forced to end the joint program aimed against the government in Tehran.