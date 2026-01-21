Since President Trump encouraged Iranians to rise up against their oppressive government, upwards of 12,000 innocent people have been murdered by the mullahs and their military. Many observers have a serious problem with this. Don’t encourage people to risk their lives, hoping that America will actually intervene bigtime if you’re not serious about the promise.

﻿The New York Post recently ran an excellent editorial on January 16, 2026 by David Harsanyi highlighting the blatant hypocrisy of those who caused massive disruptions on campuses all over the world, disrupting everyday life on city streets, launching flotillas, closing businesses, physically attacking and vilifying Jews everywhere, etc. on behalf of alleged Arab victims of Jews after the Hamas carried out the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust -in one day. If this repeatedly wasn’t the pot calling the kettle black, what is? The pictures the butchers posted on the internet are exemplified in this link in the Kurdish media, and be sure to include this crucial link in your reading.



Two millennia of anti-Jewish, Christian church teachings and indoctrination about “god-killing, perfidious, well,poisoning, perpetually wandering, spawn of the devil Jews" once again surfaced.

Together with too many useful idiots of the new “woke" left of Lenin, Hamas and black African slave holding, trillionaire Arab oil potentates, who pour billions of dollars into academia to poison minds and promote one-sided indoctrination instead of education in universities, colleges, middle and high schools, this alliance of theologically based Jew hatred (part of Islam as well) and woke “Progressivism" has resulted in Jews everywhere being left standing alone…the victims of atrocities being blamed for their own victimization.

The aftermath of October 7th brought unspeakable tragedy to both parties in this conflict. But, make no mistake. There’s no “moral equivalency" here.

The casualties Arabs suffered in Gaza were a direct result of the atrocities Arabs deliberately committed against innocent Israeli Jewish civilians.

The problem is that in most Arab eyes, there are no innocent Jews.

Once kafir infidel lands have been forcibly conquered in the name of the Dar ul-Islam and “purely Arab patrimony," they may never revert back to infidel status in the supremacist Arab mindset.

That Jews have four millennia of extensively corroborated history illustrating that Israel is indeed the ancestral homeland of the Jewish People, makes no difference.

Gaza Arabs freely elected Hamas to power some two decades ago, knowing full well that its charter calls for the total destruction of Israel and murder of Jews everywhere. Did they expect that Israel would simply put up with constantly being attacked without retaliation, not trying to end the terror once and for all?



What other nation in the world would put up with what Israel has tolerated for so long?

Urban warfare is a nightmare, especially to the non-combatant population, but Israel was forced to fight this type of conflict because, instead of having areas apart from their civilian counterparts, Hamas and other groups like it deliberately choose to embed themselves within that population. They use women, children, and others as human shields, a double war crime according to the Geneva Conventions on War, the Perfidy Clause in particular.