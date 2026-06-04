Sderot Yeshiva head Rabbi David Fendel and Rabbi Dror Aryeh published a letter to coalition MKs, calling on them to complete the legislation of the Draft Law in order to preserve the unity of the nationalist camp.

In the letter, the rabbis defined the current period as "a fateful hour," against the backdrop of the war and the security situation.

The rabbis stressed that "anyone whose Torah study is not his full-time occupation is obligated to shoulder the burden and serve in the Israel Defense Forces."

At the same time, they noted that one whose “Torah is his full-time occupation and who sacrifices himself in the tent of Torah is obligated to strengthen his Torah study." They added that Israel's enemies "they fight us because of our Judaism, and we will prevail through our Judaism."

In the letter, the rabbis called for preserving "the unity of the right-wing camp" and "the historic and spiritual alliance between the haredi, religious, and traditional publics." They argued that over the past two years, an "unprecedented media and public campaign" has been waged against the Prime Minister, Religious Zionism, and the haredi public.

According to them, the goal of these moves is "to crack the alliance, dismantle the national camp, bring down the government, and establish in its place a government completely detached from the Jewish identity of the State."

"Our Land of Israel cannot tolerate a reality in which Torah scholars are arrested on its soil and thrown into prison for studying Torah."

They urged the MKs, "Be strong and courageous, rise to the greatness of the hour, and vote according to the command of the generations - the command of G-d, who desires life, redeems His people, and awaits our unity."