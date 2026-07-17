The Knesset plenum approved the Security Service Law (Amendment No. 29 and Temporary Provision) overnight (between Thursday and Friday) in its second and third readings, providing that compulsory military service for men will remain at 32 months.

The IDF had sought to extend mandatory service to 36 months, warning that "the regular army is reaching the limits of its capabilities."

The bill passed with 43 votes in favor, 12 against, and one abstention. Several Knesset members from Shas and Degel HaTorah voted in support of the legislation.

As a result of the law, the planned reduction of mandatory service from 32 months to 30 months will no longer take effect in January 2027. Soldiers drafted from July 2024 onward had been expected to serve only 30 months, with the first group scheduled for discharge this coming January. Following the law's approval, their service will be extended by two months, and they will now be discharged after completing 32 months of service.

The explanatory notes accompanying the bill state: "The extension of regular military service under this temporary provision is immediately necessary in order to meet the IDF's force requirements and address the State of Israel's current security needs."