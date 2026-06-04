National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday morning came out against the ceasefire agreement reached with Lebanon.

According to Ben Gvir, the emerging understandings will not lead to Hezbollah forces being moved away from Israel’s border, but will provide the terrorist organization with the quiet it needs to rebuild its strength, grow stronger, and rearm.

"The ceasefire with Lebanon is a grave mistake and pipe dream by advisers who are dragging the Prime Minister into incorrect decisions," he warned.

"Hezbollah will not leave the area south of the Litani, and the Lebanese army has no way to force it to evacuate."

In his view, "the State of Lebanon is a partner of Hezbollah. There are ministers in its government on behalf of Hezbollah, and relatives of Hezbollah members serve in the Lebanese army."

Ben Gvir also warned that if the fighting stops, "in practice, Hezbollah will only grow stronger, and instead of defeating it, Israel is coming to terms with its very existence."

A central part of his criticism was directed at the US involvement in formulating the current agreement.

Ben Gvir made clear that, in his view, the Prime Minister must adopt a more forceful and independent line toward the US, adding, "The Prime Minister should have said to President Trump: We love and appreciate you, but Israel is a sovereign and independent state, and it cannot accept the strengthening or very existence off a terror organization on our border."

"There are moments when one must know how to say ‘no’ even to the President of the United States, and when that is not done, we will meet Hezbollah next time when it is much stronger and more dangerous."

He also demanded that the Prime Minister hold an orderly Cabinet discussion to address the ceasefire agreement.