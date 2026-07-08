The leadership of the Nachala Movement, headed by co-chairs Daniella Weiss and Zvi Elimelech Sharbaf, held a special working meeting with members of the Otzma Yehudit faction in the Knesset.

Also participating in the meeting were representatives of the "Gaza Vanguard" settlement nucleus and representatives of the Nahal-Sderot settlement nucleus. During the meeting, the movement's leaders presented the activities of the settlement groups since the October 7th massacre, as well as practical plans to establish the communities of Nisanit, Elei Sinai, and Dugit in the northern perimeter of the Gaza Strip before the upcoming elections.

Among the prominent participants was Itzik Pitousi, a bereaved father and chairman of the Forum of Heroism. His son, Yishai, of blessed memory, was killed while fighting to defend Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Simchat Torah massacre. Pitousi told faction members that he is an integral part of the settlement groups and spoke of the aspiration to establish a new community in the northern perimeter area in memory of his son, to be called "Garin Yishai."

Representatives of the movement stressed to the faction members that, following the Defense Minister's recent remarks, the clear objective is to work toward the reestablishment of Nisanit, Dugit, and Elei Sinai before the next election campaign, as a first step toward renewed Jewish settlement in the region.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said during the meeting, "The Nachala Movement teaches us determination and dedication. Otzma Yehudit supports this 100 percent, and we will work to advance it in the Security Cabinet. We will not be like grasshoppers, and the people of Israel are with us. G-d willing, this year, even before the elections, Nisanit and Dugit will return to us. We will not be satisfied with restoring only what existed in Gush Katif. Strengthening the communities and encouraging emigration are two very important goals. 'You shall drive out the inhabitants of the land'-that is what we know, and with G-d's help we will work to achieve it."

Daniella Weiss added, "I remember very well how Rabbi Menachem Felix of Elon Moreh blew the shofar when the political upheaval of 1977 brought the Right to power. There is no doubt that today, as well, the path for the Right to win the elections is through settlement. This is the clear move that will raise the morale of the entire nation and lead to victory."